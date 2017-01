Nairobi — Prominent Mombasa businessman Tahir Sheik Said - popularly known as TSS - has died.

Family members say he died while undergoing treatment at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa.

His son Twahil told reporters TSS was transferred to South Africa from Kenya after he developed health complications late last year.

The tycoon operated businesses ranging from transport to milling in Mombasa and Lamu.

He also built the TSS Towers in Mombasa Island.