Kenya: Fire Destroys Property Worth Millions in Nakuru

A fire has razed property worth millions of shillings in several business premises selling timber in Nakuru's industrial area.

The blaze, which started at around 10am, was said to have been caused by an electrical fault in one of the premises.

Workers said they heard a blast before they saw flames.

They said the fire spread fast because most of the premises were stocked with timber.

"We tried to put out the fire using extinguishers but it spread very fast," said Marcus Ochieng, an employee of one of the shops.

Another worker, Henry Anzoka, said it took more than 30 minutes before fire engines from private companies arrived to assist in putting out the inferno.