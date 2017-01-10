10 January 2017

Malawi: 'Karonga Is Under Water' - One Killed, Over 50 Houses Destroyed Amid Heavy Rain

By Tiwonge Kumwenda

A 16 year old boy Vasintha Mwakhwawa of Mwakhwawa village in the area of Traditional Authority Wasambo the southern part of flood-ravaged Karonga, has lost his life while many others injured and 52 houses are destroyed over the heavy rainfall that hit the area on Monday.

Confirming the development to Nyasa Times, councillor for the area Katambika Mskiska said out of the injured, three are battling for their lives at Chilumba hospital.

He said families who have lost their houses are currently hiding at Hara primary school blocks and Sangilo FP school blocks.

"The situation is not fine here, as I am talking one has died.

"About 52 families have no where to sleep while many have survived injuries," said Katambika.

According to him, apart from the said affected, the rainfall has also destroyed hectares of their crops.

The councillor therefore asked for an emergency assistant from the well wishers in both foods and shelters.

"My thoughts are with people whose homes have been flooded," he said.

While admitting to have known the incident, the district desk disaster officer Franklin Mtambo has asked people living the disaster prone area to immediately relocate to the upper land.

Karonga is one of the districts prone to disasters in the country.

Severe flood warnings - indicating a danger to life - are in place.

