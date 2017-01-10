Consumers Association of Malawi executive director, John Kapito, has blasted water utility body Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) following newspaper report that despite residents of Lilongwe City suffering persistent dry taps, it is funding the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) through the Southern region 'Blue Night 'event held in November 2016.

Accoridng to a story published in Malawi News, on November 1 2016, the DPP through its Secretary General's office requested LWB's Chief Executive Officer, Alfonso Chikuni, to support the Blue Night event which took place at Sanjika palace in Blantyre.

On November 3 2016, the board made a payment of K10 million to the fundraising committee through cheque number 012262 even though the party pegged its rates at K1.5 million for platinum table.

And speaking on Times Radio, CAMA boss Kapito said his body is appalled by the continued abuse of public resources for partisan politics.

He said it is sickening to note that despite the bad stake of financial standing of most parastatal organisations the DPP continues to milk these 'thin cows'.

Kapito said it is unfortunate that parastatals like the Water Boards whose services to the public leave a lot to be desired are continuously being squeezed out of their hard earned money to sponsor the DPP.

But he blamed parastatals CEOs for sponsoring ruling party to buy favours so that they can remain in their positions.

"The CEOs just want to protect their jobs. Such tendencies affect smooth operations of parastatals," noted Kapito.

"These people are known to be fudning party function for their own benefits," he pointed out.

Accoridng to the published report, LWB also made a questionable payment to National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and another officer who works for the Bureau.

NIB made a request for payment of K150, 000 each for its five officers on October 7 2016. However, a requisition for payment which LWB issued dated November 1 2016 indicates that the Board paid K4.15 million to Evans Malewa whose name also is among the five NIB officers listed in the October communication.

The report also indicated the board allocated fuel amounting to K12 million to its middle managers, board chairman and for managers for outside trips for the month of January yet the officers in question did not actually receive the fuel but were used as conduits to get funds out of the system to fund fuel requirement for DPP functionaries

DPP spokesperson Francis Kasaila said the party did not forces the organisations to fund it.

"We sent request letters of support to all parastatals, private organisations and individuals. We didn't force any of these to support us but those who did supported us with whatever amount they were comfortable with. Some responded others didn't," said Kasaila in quotes reported by Malawi News.