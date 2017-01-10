American singer Demi Lovato has opted to skip the 74 th Golden Globe Awards that took place on Sunday at the Beverly Hills in California, for some quality time with the Jumbos in Kenya.

In a series of picture, the 24 year old was captured snuggled in-between baby elephants captioning the picture ‘Kenya’.

This is not the first time the Heart Attack hit singer has been in Kenya. On her 21 st birthday she spent time at the Maasai Mara in a volunteering mission to community’s supported by the Me to We charity and its partner Free the Children.

Ms Lovato started her career as an actress when she starred in the Disney Chanel television film Camp Rock and then proceeded to sign a recording contract with Hollywood Records.

Her debut album, Don’t Forget, released in 2008, came out at number two on the US Billboard 200 while her second album, Here we Go Again, came at number one on the US Billboard 200.

The Golden Globe Awards is an event that honours the best in American film and television.

