10 January 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: Terrorism Will Not End Overnight - Sisi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said terrorism will not end overnight but will take sometime, in a phone interview with private TV channel OnE.

He added that over the past three years Egypt destroyed underground warehouses in Sinai for thousand tonnes of explosives.

Al-Sisi noted that the state is currently mobilising resources and funds to counter terrorism in all cities, referring that terror attacks in Sinai are being supported by foreign powers.

Commenting on Monday's suicidal attack in Arish which killed eight policemen, Al-Sisi said that Egypt will retaliate for their rights.

On Monday, eight policemen and one civilian were killed in two separate attacks on security checkpoints in north Sinai on Monday, interior ministry said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

However, previous attacks in the Sinai Peninsula were claimed by Islamic State (IS).

Following the outer of former president Mohamed Mursi, who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood, the Sinai Peninsula has has become a restive area with a number of attacks targeting security personnel, police officers, as well as high-ranking judges.

Egypt

22 Arrested After Football Match

Twenty two people were arrested after the friendly match between Egypt and Tunisia on Sunday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Aswat Masriya. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.