Egypt: Terrorism Will Not End Overnight - Sisi

Cairo — President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said terrorism will not end overnight but will take sometime, in a phone interview with private TV channel OnE.

He added that over the past three years Egypt destroyed underground warehouses in Sinai for thousand tonnes of explosives.

Al-Sisi noted that the state is currently mobilising resources and funds to counter terrorism in all cities, referring that terror attacks in Sinai are being supported by foreign powers.

Commenting on Monday's suicidal attack in Arish which killed eight policemen, Al-Sisi said that Egypt will retaliate for their rights.

On Monday, eight policemen and one civilian were killed in two separate attacks on security checkpoints in north Sinai on Monday, interior ministry said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

However, previous attacks in the Sinai Peninsula were claimed by Islamic State (IS).

Following the outer of former president Mohamed Mursi, who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood, the Sinai Peninsula has has become a restive area with a number of attacks targeting security personnel, police officers, as well as high-ranking judges.