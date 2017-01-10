Liberia: VP Boakai Launches Youth Opportunities Project

document

Deputizing for President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Vice President Joseph N. Boakai on Monday, January 9, 2017, officially launched the LIBERIA Youth Opportunities Project (YOP) at the Paynesville City Hall.

Here is the full text of the VP's Launching Address.

Delivered By

Honorable Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.

Vice President of the Republic of Liberia

at the Launching of the

Liberia Youth Opportunities Project (YOP)

Monday, January 9, 2017

Paynesville Town Hall, Paynesville, Liberia

Honorable Members of the National Legislature Present;

Minister N'Tow & Officials of the Ministry of Youth & Sports;

Minister Duncan-Cassell & Officials of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection;

Other Members of the Cabinet Present;

Honorable Director of LACE;

Representatives of our Development Partners;

Our Dear Youths of Liberia;

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen:

Good morning!

Let me first of all thank the Almighty God for making it possible for all of us to enter the New Year and therefore take this time to wish you all a happy and prosperous new year. It is once again my pleasing duty to represent, Her Excellency, Madame Ellen Johnson Sirleaf - our President, on the occasion of the formal launch of the Liberia Youth Opportunities Project (YOP).

Madam President was so upbeat about being here in your midst today. However, due to an urgent call from the sub-region, she is unable to be here. We are all aware of the critical leadership she is currently playing on the sub-regional, continental and global levels, making us all proud and uplifting our spirit.

She sends her best wishes and wants me to convey to the Ministers of Youth and Sports and Gender, Children and Social Protection, along with the Director of Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) and all our development partners that she regrets her absence.

She sure wishes you all well and prays that all goes well for the program. The President also wants me to underscore to the key implementing agencies the great importance of this project to our current strides towards economy transformation.

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, our Youths;

The need to lend emphasis to the advancement of the situation of our youth is overwhelming. Liberia has a population of approximately 4.5 million people and an average population growth of about 2.3 per cent. Overall it is estimated that about 75% of the Liberian population is less than 35 years old. The country's population is young and increasingly urban.

Approximately 42% of Liberians fall below 15 years of age, and 63 % below 25 years. But Liberia's youth bulge intersects with a critical moment in the country's recovery from war. This scenario presents both an opportunity and a challenge, which will need to be carefully managed during, as well as after, the 2017 elections.

Although by 2010 Liberia, had been at peace for approximately a decade, the high youth unemployment rate threatened the country's stability. As such we initiated numerous important interventions to empower our youth through employment opportunities.

In March of 2013 for example, we launched the Liberia Youth Employment Program (LYEP), for the first time as a national program, targeting 20,000 youth across the country. Through the program, over 3000 youth gained temporary employment for 15 months in 26 work cities nationwide.

As one who chaired the Steering Committee of the LYEP, I observed the great benefits that accrued not only to the select cities in which the youth were deployed but also to the living situation of the youth themselves.

And back in 2010, we also launched the Youth Employment Skills (YES) project, with support from the World Bank. The program was designed to expand access of poor and young Liberians to sustainable employment and to improve youth employability. YES benefited over 58,000 youth across the country. Even much earlier in in 2007, we launched a 2-year pilot National Youth Volunteer Service (NYVS) pilot phase, funded by UNV Bonn.

During the pilot program, 67 university graduates or National Volunteers (NVs) were recruited, trained and assigned to 12 clinics and 24 elementary schools in Bong, Grand Gedeh, Lofa, and Maryland counties.

The program empowered them to give remarkable support to the education and health sectors for a period of six months--running from February to August of 2008.

Due to the success of the pilot phase, between 2012 and 2016, 634 (six batches of) National Volunteers (NVs) were recruited, trained and deployed in 13 counties, where they proudly provided enormous social services in rural Liberia. These young volunteers were deployed in 97 public institutions (77 schools, 10 clinics, 9 youth centers and the Land Commission) in 13 counties.

But, beyond the performance of their civic national duties, the opportunity was also designed to serve as a possible pathway to employment for participating youths. The President notes with pleasure that the Ministry of Education is currently considering recruiting and training many of these volunteers, especially those who served in schools, to help strengthen our education system.

Building on lessons learnt from previous interventions, the YOP is designed as part of the GOL economic transformation agenda; and its launch today is intended to send a strong signal and message to the Liberian people about the Government's determination to empower the youth of our country.

Consistent with the New Agricultural Transformation Agenda (LATA), the agriculture subcomponent (component 2) of this project is part of the GOL's deliberate strategy. This strategy is aimed at redirecting most of our youth who are gravitating toward the comforts and bright lights of our cities, and leaving the rural areas, where opportunities in the agriculture sector are in abundance.

By concentrating a significant proportion of the project in the rural areas of the counties should derive the benefit of encouraging these Liberian youth to remain, or return to the rural areas and choose agriculture as a path to sustainable economic growth and empowerment. They would later learn that agriculture is not just about tilling the soil when they begin adding value to raw materials.

Esteemed Compatriots, Partners, and our Young People;

As we launch the Youth Opportunities Project today, let me express to you how elated and expectant I am for the dividends that will accrue to the youth. I should thus thank all of you, our development partners, members of the Legislature, and all who have contributed to this work, and to our development agenda in general.

More importantly, our thanks go to the Liberian people for their guidance, support, patience, and participation. It is only through the involvement of people, their ownership of the processes of development, that this project will yield the desired results.

On that note, I take great pleasure and pride to officially launch the YOUTH OPPORTUNITIES PROJECT, this 9th day of January in the year 2017.

This is indeed a project that seeks to provide income-generating and sustainable opportunities for 15,000 youths across our 15 counties. This, in earnest, manifests our call to duty, and a sacred social contract with our people which we must execute.

I thank you all!