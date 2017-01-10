Nigeria: Woman Accuses Husband of Defiling 11-Year Old Daughter

A house wife, Mrs Olamide Bola, on Tuesday told an Akure Customary Court, that her husband, Mr Ogunlana Bola had sex with her daughter more than once.

The complainant is seeking divorce of her 5-year-old marriage that produced a 4-year-old boy.

According to her, she can no longer tolerate the respondent's wild sexual urge towards her and her 11-year-old daughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 11- year old girl is a step-daughter to the respondent.

The complainant who wept in court regretted her marriage with the respondent.

Ruling on the case, Mr Ayodele Omotola, the court's president ordered hearing notice to be served on the respondent for appearance in the next adjourned date.

Omotola adjourned the case till Jan.18 for the continuation of hearing.