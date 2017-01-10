10 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: BBOG Initiates Campaign for Soldiers' Welfare

Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaigners have initiated push for welfare of soldiers in addition to the rescue of the remaining abducted Chibok schoolgirls.

The group, led by ex-education minister Oby Ezekwesilie, reconvened at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, on Monday.

Dr. Ezekwesili, co-convener of the group, said the focus of the gathering was to press for a better welfare for soldiers and officers of the Nigerian Army.

Ezekwesili explained that the group was appalled with the way soldiers at the war front were treated by the authorities.

She said the protesters, apart from seeking the release of the remaining Chibok girls, would also focus on what she called the military project and welfare of the officers.

The group is now focusing attention on soldiers, any of who have been killed in counter-insurgency war in the northeast while some have been maimed.

Since their abduction of the girls in 2014, less than 70 of the girls have been rescued by the military.

The BBOG group has held series of protests to make the government heighten efforts to rescue the girls.

Last week, one of the girls was recovered with her six-month baby.

The spokesman for the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Sani Usman, confirmed the girl's recovery on January 5.

He stated that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists, discovered one of the abducted Chibok School girls, Rakiya Abubkar, with her six months old baby.

