10 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Jonathan Did Not Sign FRCN Law That Forced Adeboye to Resign - Reno

Photo: RCCG
Pastor Adeboye.

Former Special Adviser to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri has denied claims making the rounds that Former President, Goodluck Jonathan signed the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria's law that sought to regulate the finance and or the internal structures of religious organisations in the country, a development some quarters claim forced the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, to announce a National Overseer for RCCG Nigeria on Jan. 7.

He equally condemned the call by the Council of Imams and Ulamas that President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, Senator representing Southern Kaduna Senatorial Zone, Senator Danjuma La'ah and the President of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, Dr. Musa Solomon, among others, be arrested for what it said were their inflammatory comments over Southern Kaduna killings.

