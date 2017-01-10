10 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Adeboye - Throw Controversial Code Out Completely, CAN Tells FG

Photo: RCCG
Pastor Adeboye.
By Caleb Ayansina

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Monday, called on the Federal Government to completely throw away the controversial corporate governance code of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, warning it against any attempt to weaken the church of God in the country.

Reacting to the measures taken so far by the government on the implementation of the code that had stirred up controversies in the country, the General Secretary of CAN, Rev. Musa Asake said nobody can fights God and survive it.

The council is implementing corporate governance code issued in October 17, 2016 which stipulates 20 years tenure for heads of religious groups and civil society organizations.

Asake, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for quickly reacting to the matter before it degenerates, saying Obazee had been warned to desist from fighting the church.

"The sack of Jim (Obazee) is good riddance to bad... .

