Nigeria: Saraki Says 2017 Budget to Be Passed This Week

The Senate resumed plenary Tuesday from its three weeks recess after the Christmas and New year holiday, with a vow to consider the 2017--2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP, and subsequently pass it this week, just as it said that 2016 was a challenging year for all Nigerians.

The MTEF/ FSP document was transmitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari in September, 2016, but was not passed even before the presentation of the 2017 Appropriation Bill to the Joint National Assembly, December 14, 2016, a day to the vacation, December 15, 2016.

In his address of welcome Tuesday on resumption from 2016 end of the year recess, Senate President Bukola Saraki promised that the 2017 Budget would be the most successful one ever passed by National Assembly, just as he warned that the Senate will no longer take it lightly with Agencies of government that fail to submit their budget proposals within the stipulated time and period of making such proposals available to the National Assembly.

Saraki who noted that the Senate would immediately begin work on the 2017 Budget, said that at the end of the day, if passed into law, the 2017 budget would be the best ever passed by the National Assembly.