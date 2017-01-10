Ghana: Your Music Motivates Me - Amputee Tells Stonebwoy

An amputee at the St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua has revealed how he has been motivated to move on in life by listening to Stonebwoy's music.

The young man is still recuperating as he continually enjoys Stonebwoy's songs on his hospital bed.

The multiple award winning dancehall act gave an undisclosed amount to the unnamed patient at the St. Joseph Hospital.

This was part of his corporate social responsibility towards his beloved nation.

A tweet retweeted by the dancehall act simply read, From the patient; He said and I quote "After my amputation, all I listen to, is your songs @stonebwoyb. They give me Hope". God bless you for this wonderful gesture.

