Liberia: 'Liberians Want Leaders Capable of Transformation'

In the upcoming October presidential and representative elections, Liberians will be looking for leaders to direct them "in a special way," Alloycious D. Wolloh, acting chairman of Liberia Transformation Party (LTP), told a gathering in Paynesville, Montserrado Electoral District #5, outside Monrovia.

He said the expected leaders will be the ones to lead the country with a sense of direction to transform the lives of Liberians for the better.

Mr. Wolloh made the statement over the weekend when he officially dedicated the offices constructed by the leadership of the "Friends of Christopher Swaray" (FOCS) in the Police Academy community to conduct political activities leading to the October elections.

Mr. Wolloh said through FOCS, the LPT and its political leader, Kennedy Sandy, have begun working in the community with the construction of bus stops and political sub-offices where eligible voters in the district will be directed and re-energized before the October elections.

He meanwhile called on residents of voting age not to be discouraged by any past political disappointments, but to rather muster the courage and register for the upcoming elections.

For his part, a representative aspirant, Christopher Swaray, in whose honor the office was dedicated, told the gathering that Saturday's dedication was part of the vision of FOCS, which the group started formulating with stakeholders in 2013 to support public health interventions "with the heart to serve humanity."

In his welcome remarks, Richard K. Howard, advisor to FOCS, assured the audience that those who are members of the friendship should remain committed to the cause of serving humanity.

Some of the community's eminent residents, including Mrs. Lucy Flomo and youth acting chair, Winston Gray, called on resident voters not to make the same political mistakes of yesteryears, but to instead consciously elect a leader that is approachable and responsive.

They promised to maintain a violence-free campaign that would lead to the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The ceremony brought together several high level personalities of the community, among them Reverend Theresa Morris, who prayed for peace throughout the nation.

Mr. Swaray holds a Master of Primary Health (MPH) degree from the Cuttington University Graduate School in Monrovia, a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Sociology from the University of Liberia, and a Diploma in Environmental Health Science from the Tubman National Institute of Medical Arts.