10 January 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Traditional Rulers, Public Health Sign MoU

By Roland Mbonteh

The Executive Bureau of the National Council of Cameroon Traditional Rulers took place in Yaounde on January 7, 2017.

The Council of Cameroon Traditional Rulers and the Ministry of Public Health have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to partner for the improvement of healthcare to local communities. The convention was concluded in Yaounde on January 7, 2017, during the Executive bureau meeting for the Council of Traditional Rulers.

The executive bureau met to examine and adopt the report of activities of the council for the period 2014-2016 and chart a way forward for the organisation. According to the President of the Council of Cameroon Traditional Rulers, HRM Alim Garga Hayatou (Lamido of Garoua), Traditional rulers have a vantage position to know the problems facing their communities especially in the health domain. Thus, it is their role to ensure the wellbeing of their population reason why the convention with the Ministry of Public Health is paramount.

To the Minister of Public Health, Andre Mama Fouda, traditional rulers are the main link between his ministry and the population and so are the first concerned by all health problems that can emerge from their population.

The convention, he noted, will enable them to better guide their relations and for each chiefdom to draw up a plan of action for the prevention of diseases as well as promote health especially for children and pregnant women. The convention, he added, will permit experts of the Ministry of Public Health to react promptly when there is an outbreak.

Representing the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, the Scribe of MINATD, Pierre Essomba exhorted traditional rulers to consolidate national unity, social peace and harmony amongst their inhabitants.

