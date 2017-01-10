Cameroon: Special Youth Triennial Programme - FCFA 102 Billion For Insertion

The programme announced on February 10, 2016 by the Head of State will be launched this Wednesday in Yaounde.

The Special Youth Triennial Programme worth FCFA 102 billion announced last February 10, 2016 by President Paul Biya, during his message to the youth, will see the light of day this Wednesday January 11, 2017 when it will be officially launched in Yaounde. The overall objective of the three-year programme is to enhance civic education, social and economic integration of young people by mobilising them, providing civic and entrepreneurial training, employment or setting them up in business as production and service units.

The programme targets 1.5 million youth with 500 trained, mobilised and oriented towards tasks corresponding to their needs every year. The programme consists of three components to include; establishment of a National Youth Observatory. It is to serve as an instrument for collecting, producing and disseminating information for and about young people, specialisation and operational capacity building for the programmes implemented in MINJEC.

It will also benefit other government and non-governmental programmes for young people and ensure synergy of action in the implementation of priority projects specifically dedicated to young people in growth enhancing sectors and development of socio-educational facilities and equipment for the local mobilisation, coaching and mentoring of young people including especially the Multi-purpose Youth Empowerment Centres (MYECs) and the Civic Service centres.

As concerns specialisation and operational capacity building, 9,000,000 persons, out of whom 3,000,000 every year, mostly young people will be educated in citizenship and national integration through enhanced national campaign while 600,000 youth (200,000 per year) will be trained in citizenship and national integration by the National Civic Service Agency for Participation in Development.

18,000 will be involved in voluntary activities to prepare them for professional integration while 24,000 young people will be integrated in youth work camps to exercise civic commitment in partnership with decentralised territorial authorities and prepare them for self employment.

For socio-economic integration, 600,000 young individuals or groups will receive technical or entrepreneurship training while 500,000 will get financing for self-employment in high-potential industries for their increased participation in accelerating growth.

