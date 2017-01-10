Cameroon: Non-Respect of Traffic Regulations - Three Suspects Taken To Court!

The incidents occurred around different junctions in Yaounde.

Three individuals in Yaounde are currently under police custody and will soon answer questions before a court in Yaounde for not respecting traffic regulations as well as attempting to kill some traffic wardens. A source from the Delegation of National Security told Cameroon Tribune that the incidents occurred between 24 and 31 December 2016.

Information indicates that on December 24, 2016, at midday, a private car owner knocked down a police cadet officer who was on duty around the Lessouk junction in the Messa neighbourhood in Yaounde. Police sources revealed that the car owner refused to follow traffic flow as instructed by the officer and in an attempt to force his way, knocked down the traffic police officer and fled. He was finally caught around the CRTV National Station. It is also revealed that a similar incident happened around the Yaounde Central Market in which a taxi driver refused to follow traffic police order and knocked down the police officer on duty. In an attempt to escape, the taxi driver was caught around the Mokolo Market in Yaounde.

Police sources further revealed that Senior Superintendent of Police, Christine Irene Mendjom of the 4th Police Station at the Ekono neighbourhood in Yaounde was threatened by a car owner who refused to respect traffic control. In the days ahead all suspects who are in police custody, will be taken to court to respond to crimes linked to non-respect of authority, attempt to kill, running away from a crime scene and influence peddling as indicated in the Penal Code.

A source from the Communication Unit of the Delegation of National Security underscores that the population needs to collaborate with the forces of law and order, be patient while using the road and respect orders by traffic police officers.