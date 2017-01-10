Cameroon: PM Yang Receives New Year Wishes

Members of 12 different delegations wished the Prime Minister Happy New Year 2017.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang on Monday, January 9, 2017 received Happy and prosperous New Year 2017 wishes from the staff of the Secretariat General of the Prime Minister's Office, those of his Cabinet and the wishes of seven institutions placed under the Prime Minister's Office. The ceremony that took place for almost one hour, was solemn, full of meaning and void of speeches.

The Secretary General at the Prime Minister's Office, Fouda Séraphin Magloire set the ball rolling for the event as he led the staff of the Secretariat General. This was followed by the staff of the Prime Minister's Cabinet led by the Director of Cabinet, Ghogomu Paul Mingo.

Heads of institutions placed under the Prime Minister's Office led members of their respective institutions to shake hands with and say Happy New Year 2017 to Prime Minister Philemon Yang. The institutions were the National Communication Council, National Governance Programme and National Road Board. The other institutions included the Permanent Secretariat of the Council for Regulation and Competitiveness, Permanent Secretariat of the National Council for Decentralisation, Contract Regulatory Board and the Technical Secretariat of the Committee for the Organisation of the African Nations Cup.

Specialised groups at the Prime Minister's Office who also presented New Year wishes to him were the security, team of the special brigade of reporters and protocol. The ceremony finished with fellowship over food and drinks.

