Cameroon: Heart Tournament Kicks Off In Yaounde

The competition aims at sensitising the public on the dangers of sudden death of sportsmen and women.

The first edition of the Heart Tournament known by its French acronym as "Tournoi du Coeur" kicked off at the Omnisports annex stadium in Yaounde on Saturday January 7, 2017. Organised by the Cameroon Heart Foundation with the management of Colombe Sportif of Sangmelima, the tournament brings together football clubs from the Centre and South Regions of Cameroon.

Speaking at the opening the Executive Director of the Cameroon Hearts Foundation, François Ngoumou said the objective of the tournament is to sensitise the public on the dangers of sudden death of sportsmen and women. Secondly it is an opportunity for clubs in the Centre and South Regions to prepare for the kick off of the new football season which kicks off on January 21, 2017.

Six teams were selected for the tournament. Out of that number one team, Eding Sports did not show up for the competition. They were replaced by Tonnere Kalara Club of Yaounde. The participating teams are Colombe Sangmelima, Canon Yaounde, APJES Mfou, Tonnere Kalara Club and Renaissance of Ngougmou. The opening match between Colombe of Sangmelima and Canon Yaounde ended in a goalless draw. For one week football fans in Yaounde and its environs will watch young football stars display rich talents in football. Matches will be played every day as from 1:00 p.m. The final game will be played on January 13, 2017 in the same venue.

François Ngoumou said during the final match a sensitisation campaign on cardiovascular diseases will be organised. Also, there will be free screening for cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and diabetes, among others. He called on the public to come out massively and get free screening and also to go to the headquarters of the Cameroon Heart Foundation in Obili, Yaounde, where they can get more information on cardiovascular diseases. The tournament will be crowned with a conference on the dangers of cardiovascular diseases in Yaounde.