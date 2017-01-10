Cameroon: Black Stars Hope To End Trophy Drought

Despite enthralling displays at two FIFA World Cup finals in 2006 and 2010, the Black Stars have failed to replicate them in continental championships.

The Black Stars of Ghana will once more make their appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations. Ahead of the competition preparations have reached fever pitch in the camp of the Black Stars. The four-time cup winners will be out to put an end to the trophy-drought that has struck the team for decades. Coach Avram Grant has already named his 23-man final squad for the tournament. Schalke 04 forward Bernard Tekpetey and AIK Stockholm midfielder Ebenezer Ofori will all make their first ever appearance at the AFCON.

Avram Grant made his squad known after the team's training sessions in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, where they are training for the competition. The Black Stars will continue preparations for the tournament and could play two friendly games before landing in Gabon on January 13. Ghana have lined an African Cup of Nations preparatory friendly against Uzbekistan giants Bunyodkor on Tuesday January 10. The Black Stars will be playing the Asian side in Dubai.

Ghana's soccer team is considered one of the best in Africa, with many projecting it to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. The Black Stars will play in Pool D alongside Mali, Uganda and seven-time champions Egypt. The squad will face Uganda in their opening match on January 17, followed by clashes against Mali and Egypt on January 21 and 25 respectively. Ghana have won the Africa Cup of Nations four times but last lifted the trophy at the 1982 finals hosted by Libya.

At the 1992 and 2010 finals hosted by Senegal and Angola, Ghana settled for silver losing in the finals to Ivory Coast and Egypt respectively. But Ghana reached the semi-finals of the African Nations Cup when they hosted the tournament in 2008.