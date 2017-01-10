Somalia immigration has issued tough measures on citizens from African countries entering the horn of Africa country making several get stranded at the Aden Abdulle Airport.

Somalia now requires persons coming to work in the country to have a work permit.

Most affected have been Kenyans and Ugandans.

Airlines have been rejecting citizens from the two countries with no visa or work permit.

A source told Radio Dalsan that Somalia immigration deported back several Kenyans for lacking work permit and visa.