South Africa: Foreigners Flee Kuruman Village After Tuckshops Targeted in Rampage

Police are monitoring the Bankhara Bodulong village in Kuruman after a mob went on the rampage looting tuckshops owned by foreigners and attacking some store owners at the weekend.

About 50 foreigners fled the area as a result of the rampage.

Police are now monitoring the village in case further violence breaks out.

On Saturday a group of residents from the village went on the rampage looting at least 26 tuckshops and attacking some store owners.

Four suspects were arrested for malicious damage to property.

Police are still investigating the incident.

It is believed the violence broke out after a foreigner allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old boy to death on New Year's Eve.

Call for calm

The suspect, who is originally from Pakistan, is still in custody after making a brief appearance in a local court on January 3 on a murder charge.

He is expected back in court on Thursday.

The ward councillor in the area, Ethel Modise, has since asked for residents to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

According to her, tensions started boiling over after the teen was killed.

The situation then apparently took a violent turn on Saturday after the teen's funeral with a group targeting tuckshops and stealing items from the stores.

According to Modise, the police held community meetings in the area in an effort to try and recover the stolen items.

