10 January 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: British National Inaugurates New Nursery School in Gunjur

By Lamin Darboe

Doctor Ken Wright, a British national, on Thursday presided over the inauguration of Kenali Community Nursery School in Gunjur Sambuyang, Kombo South District of West Coast Region.

The school was funded by the British national and his wife with the help of their donors in the United Kingdom and Spain.

Mr Wright applauded their Gambian counterpart, Omar Touray, for his "tireless efforts" towards the completion of the construction of the nursery school.

He also hailed one Kaddy Jallow and Gunjur Sambuyang women for their tremendous efforts.

Kadoubah Bojang, head teacher of Gunjur Community Nursery School, lauded the sponsors and all those who had hand in building the nursery school in Gunjur Sambuyang.

Mr Bojang called on the community of Gunjur Sambuyang to make good use of the school, noting that education is key to success.

Dembo S. Touray, a native of Gunjur Sambuyang, thanked the donors for building the nursery school, saying Mr Ken Wright and his wife are now citizens of Gunjur Sambuyang.

He said the community of Gunjur Sambuyang would make sure that the school is properly taken care of.

