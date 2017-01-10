South Africa: Firefighters Make Headway in Battle Against Paarl Blaze

Photo: VWS Wildfires

A large wildfire burning in the Hawequas Mountains near Paarl and Wellington.

Wildfires which burned down at least seven buildings, including heritage buildings on the Druk My Niet farm in Paarl, are 50% under control, the incident command head said on Tuesday afternoon.

"I would say it's 50% under control, but we've got one flag that's still not under control," Derrick Peceur said.

News24 reported that the fires had started on a plantation in the Du Toitskloof mountains late on Monday and in the early hours of Tuesday.

Strong winds fanned the flames, which rapidly spread to several farms along the slopes of the mountain.

"Because it was at night, it was difficult to get to the fires," Peceur said.

"The strong winds really made everything much more difficult."

Firefighters were fighting a flare-up on the Wellington side of the mountains.

"At this stage of the battle, most of the fires have been extinguished, it is reasonably under control," Peceur said.

Source: News24