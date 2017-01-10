10 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Firefighters Make Headway in Battle Against Paarl Blaze

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: VWS Wildfires
A large wildfire burning in the Hawequas Mountains near Paarl and Wellington.

Wildfires which burned down at least seven buildings, including heritage buildings on the Druk My Niet farm in Paarl, are 50% under control, the incident command head said on Tuesday afternoon.

"I would say it's 50% under control, but we've got one flag that's still not under control," Derrick Peceur said.

News24 reported that the fires had started on a plantation in the Du Toitskloof mountains late on Monday and in the early hours of Tuesday.

Strong winds fanned the flames, which rapidly spread to several farms along the slopes of the mountain.

"Because it was at night, it was difficult to get to the fires," Peceur said.

"The strong winds really made everything much more difficult."

Firefighters were fighting a flare-up on the Wellington side of the mountains.

"At this stage of the battle, most of the fires have been extinguished, it is reasonably under control," Peceur said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Blood Spattered On Walls of Cape Town Mosque in Second Attack

The desecration of another Cape Town mosque was on Tuesday described by its imam as a spiteful act meant to provoke. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.