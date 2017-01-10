Kenya: Stage Set for Opposition Parties' Meeting at Bomas

Opposition parties will on Wednesday cement the formation of an alliance that they said would beat President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August elections.

Over 4,000 politicians, among them elected leaders and aspirants eyeing opposition party tickets for the August polls will meet to coalesce around what they termed as a "huge opposition movement that will win the General Election".

The leaders, drawn from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Wiper Democratic Movement Party, Ford Kenya, Amani National Congress (ANC) and the Kenya African National Union (Kanu), will meet at the Bomas of Kenya in what will be the first meeting of the National Super Alliance (Nasa).The alliance has been fronted by ANC's Musalia Mudavadi and supported by ODM and Cord leader Raila Odinga.

On Monday, Cord management co-chair James Orengo said Wednesday's meeting would be the start of a new political course.

"For about six months, we have been speaking about opposition unity," Mr Orengo told journalists after inspecting the venue of the meeting."On Wednesday, we are going to take a stand once and for all, with a view to beating President Uhuru Kenyatta in August."

Mr Orengo was flanked by his co-chair Eseli Simiyu, the Ford Kenya secretary-general, and Dr John Sakwa Bunyasi, the Nambale MP allied to Mr Mudavadi's ANC.

"This is a meeting that is going to bring the opposition together. It is part of an ongoing process of bonding and creating structures in response to dominant political challenges," said Mr Orengo.

FORMATION OF ALLIANCE

The senator laughed off claims that Kanu, led by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, had shown cold feet in the formation of the alliance.

Mr Moi had previously termed as personal Kanu secretary-general Nick Salat's move to join Cord in street protests to call for the resignation of electoral commissioners.

"Kanu is not an individual," Mr Orengo said. "Be assured that Kanu will be here and you are going to see them."

It also remains unclear if Bomet governor Isaac Ruto of the Chama cha Mashinani, who has shown a new-found camaraderie with the Mr Odinga-led opposition, will join Nasa.

"I will only join any coalition, including Nasa, if they agree with my own ideals," said Governor Ruto in an interview.

Mr Mudavadi has been pushing for the formation of Nasa that he argues will be the surest way to send the Jubilee team home in August.

Apart from talks on the formation of Nasa, Mr Orengo said the opposition outfits will also take a position on the contentious amendments to the electoral laws that were passed by Jubilee MPs.

The team will also marshal the leaders to rally their supporters to register in large numbers when the voter registration starts on January 16.