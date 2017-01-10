10 January 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Premier Ace Magashule Appoints Heads of Departments

In terms of the Public Service Act (No. 103 of 1994), Free State Premier Hon. Ace Magashule has appointed Heads of Departments (HODs) as follows:

Mr. Sandile Msibi has been reappointed as Head of Department: Police, Roads & Transport

Advocate Tsoarelo Malakoane has been appointed Head of Department: Education. Adv. Malakoane was formerly the HOD for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Mr. Stanley Malope has been appointed Head of Department: Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation. Mr Malope was formerly the HOD for Education.

"The Free State provincial government congratulates the Heads of Departments on their appointments. We wish them well and we are confident that they will execute their functions with distinction" - Premier Magashule said.

Issued by: Free State Office of the Premier

South Africa

