South Africa: Gauteng Legislature Visits Schools As Part of Institution's School Readiness Programme, 11 Jan

Six Gauteng Schools to receive much needed support from GPL Presiding Officers

Presiding Officers of the Gauteng Provincial Legislatures (GPL) will on Wednesday, 11 January 2017, visit six Gauteng schools as part of the Institution's School Readiness Programme for the year ahead.

Part of the support to be provided by Presiding Officers, namely: Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Chairperson of Committees, includes assessing the schools' state of readiness ahead of the new academic year.

The initiative forms part of GPL's oversight mandate over the work of the Executive Authority in the Province. Presiding Officers will also engage with the schools' management to identify critical needs for speedy intervention.

Presiding Officers will engage with School Management teams, School Governing Bodies, Educators, Parents and Learners to obtain information that will assist in the evaluation of the state of readiness.

Presiding Officers will also use this initiative to donate valuable educational support materials to the schools based on their individual needs. School Shoes, School Uniforms, Sanitary Towels and Food Gardening Tools among other things.

The GPL will also use this programme to educate parents and learners about the mandate of the Provincial Legislature as well as to campaign for the promotion of the right to education for children and the role of parents in providing support and strengthening the education system.

