Ghana: Nana Addo Must Scrap Three Percent Special Import Levy - Guta

The Ghana Union Traders' Association (GUTA), has called President Nana Akufo-Addo to remove the 3% import levy.

A national executive member of GUTA Benjamin Yeboah told Accra-based Citi FM that the government must meet this demand among others in the first 30 days of their governance.

"Now, that 3% special levy should go to give importers some relief. That is one thing we are looking at immediately. Also, something that we feel they can work on which will even inure to the benefit of the state is bringing back the 3%flat VAT rate."

The Association also called on President Akufo-Addo to appoint competent Ministers to the Finance and Trade Ministries also within his first 30 days in power.

"We believe that the first thirty days can be used in getting who will man the trade ministry, especially for us in the business community. Now, luckily we know it is going to be Honorable Alan Kyeremanten who is going to Trade because that is where for we in the business community, we usually have our interactions with trade being our sector ministry."

Even before a Finance Minister is appointed, the Executive Director of Databank Financial Services, Ken Ofori-Atta has been tipped as a favourite for the position.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has confirmed Alan Kyeremanten as Ghana's next minister of Trade and Industry.

Nana Akufo-Addo made the confirmation at a meeting with the Private Enterprise Federation at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).