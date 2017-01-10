10 January 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Free State Warns of Fake Bursary Notice On Social Media

Beware of fake bursary notice on social media

The Free State Provincial government is aware of the notice regarding a Bursaries and Scholarships applications Scam that is doing the rounds on social media, and would like to warn Free State and the country as a whole that it is a hoax.

The notice is on the fake "Hareye Lesedi FM "Facebook page and read as : "Baithuti ba kopang di bursary ba class of 2016 mmuso wa Free State... .o kopa hore le romele mabitso,id, home address and students number via SMS 0792873720".

"As the Free State Government, we have procedures, requirements and proper channels that we follow when awarding bursaries and scholarships to the candidates. Therefore, people are urged to be vigilant of such scam. We would never ask for a fee or a certain amount of money in order for us to grant learners/ students bursaries. We urge media houses to also assist us in spreading the word and help us to bring these crooks to book", said Premier Magashule.

Issued by: Free State Provincial Government

South Africa

