10 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Teen Arrested for Stoning of MyCiTi Bus

A teen was arrested on Sunday morning for the stoning of a MyCiTi bus in Sherwood Park, Atlantis.

The teen, who is from Atlantis, was expected to be charged with malicious damage to property.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member Brett Herron said that transport enforcement officers had been deployed to the scene after a commuter raised the alarm.

"They conducted a search on foot and apprehended the youth who was hiding in the bushes, close to where the stoning happened. He was arrested and detained at the Atlantis Police Station," he said.

"We will provide the local authorities with as much information as possible to ensure that this young man from Sherwood Park is charged with malicious damage to property. If found guilty, he must face the consequences of his actions," Herron added.

If convicted, the City would call for the 17-year-old to foot the bill for repairs to the bus, Herron said.

"We will also try to recover the costs of the damage to the 9m low-floor bus from the suspect. We are still determining the actual damage to the side window of the bus, as well as the loss in revenue due to the bus being out of service while it is being repaired, save to say that it will amount to at least R10 000," he said.

Each month, up to 20 stoning incidents are reported to Transport for Cape Town, the City's transport authority. The worst affected areas are Atlantis, Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Table View and Melkbosstrand.

