Ghana: Kath to Construct U.S.$300 Million Medical Centre of Excellence

Kumasi — The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), the biggest health facility in the northern sector of the country, is set to begin the construction of a $300 million facility, dubbed 'Medical Centre of Excellence', to provide first class medical service.

The project, to be christened "KATH TOWER", is a joint venture between the hospital and Kudaar Ark Investment, and will be made up of a 20-storey medical edifice.

The Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Dr. Joseph Akpaloo, who disclosed this during the medical institution's end of the year Thanksgiving Service, further revealed that the project will commence this year, following conclusion of arrangements with the private investors.

Dr. Akpaloo also announced that the patients' relatives hostel and nurses flats being constructed at Bantama, will additionally receive major attention, as well as the repair of equipment and purchase of new ones.

The KATH CEO further reiterated the commitment of the Board of the hospital to the completion of the 40-year old Maternity and Children's Block to ease challenges of congestion at the facility.

Dr. Akpaloo enumerated a number of challenges which the hospital encountered during the year 2016, key amongst them being the rising cost of medical consumables, inadequate space, and lack of adequate well-established peripheral health facilities.

In spite of these challenges, Dr. Akpaloo said the hospital chalked numerous successes, including the provision of eight new lifts at the instance of the government, commencement of work on the replacement of old elevators, whilst the two CT scanners also became fully functional.

"In addition, it is worthy to note the asphalting of 1.8 kilometres of the hospital's road network. The hospital was also accredited as the African Training Centre by the World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists for the training of Anaesthetic in Africa," he said.

He further stated that the year 2016 also witnessed the cutting of sod for the construction of the Ultra-Modern $4.5 million Sickle Cell and Blood Centre project by the Sickle Cell Foundation, which is being funded by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

The CEO expressed gratitude to the Asantehene, Ministry of Health, the Hospital Board, staff members, suppliers, and all individuals and organisations whose support and contributions ensured the smooth operation of the facility.