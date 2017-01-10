Ghana: 'Where Is Mahama's Team?'

Flagstaff House, Accra — The Transition Team appointed by President Akufo-Addo, which was led by Mr Osafo Maafo, presented an interim report of their work to him yesterday, minus members of the team appointed by the immediate past Mahama government.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after receiving the reports from his side of the transition team, asked the whereabouts of the members from the other side of the team and why they were not present.

"First of all, thank you very much. I think it's very appropriate. It's my first day here, and the sooner I get briefed of important matters that confront the government, the better. But eerrhhmm! the Transition Team, by my understanding, is composed of two groups - both us and the members of the former government - and the faces I see here are all faces of the New Patriotic Party people. What exactly... I don't understand. Because my understanding is that the Transition Team incorporates both teams, so when you say you are the Transition Team, I only see one part of you," he quizzed

However, the leader of the team, Mr Osafo Maafo, responded that, "the working of the Transition Team, is that your sector group takes over from the ongoing. We meet to discuss matters, but in terms of taking over, we've been given detailed handing-over notes, sector by sector. Using those notes, we visit specific ministries, departments and agencies to ask questions as much as we can. So this is your side; what we have found so far, which we are bringing to your attention. We've gone further to itemise some things to be handled in the first hundred days of your administration."

He also stated that the Transition Team has a life of six weeks, and their final work will have to be on the 3rd February. Mr Maafo added that the decision of his side was that an interim report be presented to the President yesterday, and arrange to present the final report around the 10th of February. "We are still on the work of the Transition Team, because there some few matters which are yet to be sorted out. On behalf of the Transition Team, I have 24 sector reports, which cover all sectors of the economy," he asserted

Mr Osafo Maafo, in presenting the reports, said the documents contained answers to questions asked of the out-gone government's transition team, as well as recommendations on what the current government could do in its first three to four months in office.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, thanked the team, while receiving the reports. He expressed gratitude on the fact that the team decided to see him on the first day of his work to present an interim report on the state of the nation.

His Excellency, full of confidence on the first day in office, asserted that he would go through the documents, and urged the team to be readily available to assist the Presidency to scrutinise the reports.

President Inspects Guard of Honour

The President commenced the day's official work with an inspection of the Guard of Honour at the Flagstaff House, mounted by a detachment from the Headquarters of the Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces.

After the inspection, he exchanged greetings with staff at the Flagstaff House, before meeting the transition team to receive the interim reports.

Delegation from Otumfuo Calls on President

A delegation from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ababio, paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo to officially inform him of the arrangements laid down to bid farewell to the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwah Apem.

The delegation came along with some bottles of schnapps to invite the President to the funeral, as tradition demands.

The President thanked the delegation for the visit, and assured them that he would be at the funeral to support the chiefs and people of the Ashanti Kingdom bid farewell to the late Asantehemaa.

Delegation from China

Meanwhile, a delegation from the People's Republic of China later called on the President to deliver a special message from the President of China, Xi Jinping.

The delegation, led by the Special Envoy of the President Xi Jinping, also presented a gift to the President, having stayed through the inaugural ceremony and the thanksgiving service at the hometown of the President, Kyebi, in the Eastern Region.

Mr Wang described it as an honour to go to the hometown of President Nana Akufo-Addo to join him and the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amotia Ofori Panin, to give thanks to the Almighty God.

According to him, China has confidence in the development prospects of Ghana, and pledged his country's continued relations with Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo thanked the delegation and expressed his gratitude to them.

He further asked the delegation to extend his regards to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping.