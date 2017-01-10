Egypt: UN Security Council Strongly Condemns Al-Arish Attacks

Cairo — UN Security Council strongly condemned the attack that took place in the northern Sinai city of Al-Arish on Monday.

In an official statement, UNSC member states expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes "one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," according to the statement.

The members urged all states, to cooperate actively with the Egypt's government and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

On Monday, eight policemen and one civilian were killed in two separate attacks on security checkpoints in north Sinai on Monday, interior ministry said.

Following the outer of former president Mohamed Mursi, who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood, the Sinai Peninsula has has become a restive area with a number of attacks targeting security personnel, police officers, as well as high-ranking judges.