10 January 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: UN Security Council Strongly Condemns Al-Arish Attacks

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — UN Security Council strongly condemned the attack that took place in the northern Sinai city of Al-Arish on Monday.

In an official statement, UNSC member states expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes "one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," according to the statement.

The members urged all states, to cooperate actively with the Egypt's government and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

On Monday, eight policemen and one civilian were killed in two separate attacks on security checkpoints in north Sinai on Monday, interior ministry said.

Following the outer of former president Mohamed Mursi, who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood, the Sinai Peninsula has has become a restive area with a number of attacks targeting security personnel, police officers, as well as high-ranking judges.

Egypt

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Al-Arish Attacks

Islamic State (ISIS) agency A'amaq claims responsibility for the attacks in Arish on Monday, on its website. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Aswat Masriya. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.