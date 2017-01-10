Egypt: Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Al-Arish Attacks

Cairo — Islamic State (ISIS) agency A'amaq claims responsibility for the attacks in Arish on Monday, on its website.

The agency said: "25 policemen fell victims on Monday in an attack by Islamic State fighters on a checkpoint in Al-Masaeed town of Arish."

"This comes after detonating an explosives truck that parked near the checkpoint, and an attack by a number of fighters against those who fled the explosion, and destroyed two security patrols," the statement added.

On Monday, eight policemen and one civilian were killed in two separate attacks on security checkpoints in north Sinai on Monday, interior ministry said.

Previous attacks in the Sinai Peninsula were claimed by Islamic State (IS).

Following the outer of former president Mohamed Mursi, who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood, the Sinai Peninsula has has become a restive area with a number of attacks targeting security personnel, police officers, as well as high-ranking judges.