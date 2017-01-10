Sierra Leone: Kamarainba Gets Rousing Welcome

Five months after he left the shores of Sierra Leone, Chairman and Leader of the opposition Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), over the weekend, received a rousing welcome from party supporters.

Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray told his loyalists at their Radwon Street office that the ruling All Peoples Congress has failed the nation as the cost of living has increased considerably, thus making it difficult for the common man to survive.

Supporters at the party office chanted a slogan saying 'in Kamarainba we trust for 2018 election' as he rose to give a speech, in which he called for a robust campaign message that would take his party to State House in 2018.

"This country has never got a sober third force. The ADP would make history in this country in 2018. The Peoples Movement for Democratic Change (PMDC), which was the only third force, died after the 2007 elections. But let me assure you that the APD has come and it will stay till eternity," he said.

Kamarainba has contested two by-elections since the establishment of his party in July 2015. He came a close second on his political debut where he challenged the veteran politician, Alhaji Ibrahim Ben Kargbo in his party's stronghold of Bombali district. A result he has petitioned in the Makeni High Court.

He faced serious confrontation from his Secretary General during last years' flagbearer race but he still retains an unrivalled support.

He denied rumour of forming a coalition with other opposition parties, noting that 'when we reach at that bridge, then we will cross it'.

Kamarainba has championed several protest in the country and has remained the only vibrant opposition since factional infighting remains in the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP)

He assured his supporters that job and business opportunities would be his priority if he wins the 2018 elections.