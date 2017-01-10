Sierra Leone: As Family of Late S.O Williams Damns Gov't Presidential Spokesman Says They Are Taking Investigation Seriously

Family members and friends of the late former Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF), Lieutenant General Samuel Omar Williams, who was murdered in cold blood by unknown assailants, have expressed dissatisfaction over the unwillingness of the government to ensure a swift investigation into his alleged assassination at his Devil Whole residence, Western rural in December, 2016.

Lt. Gen. Williams was allegedly assassinated in a shower of bullets at his residence in the Devil Hole community, by unknown gunmen.

Since the incident occurred, nobody has been arrested even though the Sierra Leone Police has offered Le50million as compensation to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of his assassins.

General Williams was among the first Sierra Leonean soldiers to benefit from upgrade in the ranks of the armed forces as he was promoted from Major-General to Lieutenant-General - the first in the army's history - by President Ernest Koroma in July last year.

A close family friend, Retired Lieutenant Stevens, told Radio Democracy (FM 98.1) "Good Morning Salone" programme yesterday that the government was not showing seriousness in investigating the alleged assassination of the former army chief.

He also claimed that the turnout of government functionaries at the late man's funeral service on Sunday (January 8, 2017) was very low.

However, when contacted, Presidential Spokesman Abdulai Bayraytay stated that government functionaries did attend the funeral service of Lt. Gen. Williams even though the turnout was low.

He named Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation, Dr. Samura-Kamara, as one of the government functionaries in attendance, as well as former Deputy Defence Minister under the late President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, Amb. Joe Blell.

Bayraytay reiterated the government's determination to ensure that investigation into the killing of the erstwhile chief of defence staff was concluded without any delay.

"Investigation is ongoing. We are taking it very seriously because we recognise his role in serving this country diligently and rose to the rank of the first Lieutenant General of the RSLAF. We are proud of his contribution to the military," he said.

According to him, the investigation was not just limited to the police, as it also involves the Central Intelligence Unit, Office of National Security (ONS) and the military.