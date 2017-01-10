Sierra Leone: Director of Sports Gets Commonwealth Endorsement

Sierra Leone's Deputy Director of Sports, Michael Shamsu Mustapha has been endorsed as a member of the Commonwealth Advisory Board on Sports (CABOS).

Mustapha's endorsement came over the weekend after the Commonwealth Secretary General officially endorsed his nomination to be part of the highest sport body within the Commonwealth.

In an interview with Concord Sports, the former Sierra Leone Wrestling Association Secretary General, said he was pleased to have attained such height, adding that it sent a good signal to Sierra Leone as a nation.

"The CABOS is the body charged with the responsibility to formulate policies, guiding sports in all commonwealth countries and my endorsement means a lot and I hope to live up to what is expected of me," the Sierra Leone Deputy Director of Sports said.

CABOS is the highest sport body within the Commonwealth which is tasked with the obligation of formulating policies guiding sports in all commonwealth countries and also advise the Commonwealth Secretary General on the role that sports can play towards development and peace building.

Mustapha's was endorsed out of 32 nominees from all Commonwealth countries to be part of the 15 man board and he becomes the second Sierra Leonean after Dr. Dennis Bright to be a member of CABOS.

He was recommended by the Sports Council and subsequently nominated by both the Sports Minister, Ahemd Khanou and his Deputy, Al Sankoh Conteh.