Sierra Leone: Bangura Ends Contract With Chinese Club

Sierra Leone striker, Mohamed 'Poborsky' Bangura and Chinese League One side, Dalian Yifang, have both gone their separate ways despite two years remaining.

The 27-year-old striker in December, 2015 signed a three-year deal with the Chinese second tier side that was understood to be around US$1.1 million but according to various reports from Sweden, both parties reached an agreement on mutual consent to end the said deal.

Though further reasons were not given over the decision, the former AIK and Istanbul Başakşehir striker is now a 'Bosman player' (which gives him permission to discuss with a new club).

Bangura endured little plus season with the Chinese outfit, scoring less than five goals in all competitions as his season hampered by injuries.

The 2011 Sierra Leonean player of the year joined Dalian Yifang from AIK where he scored eight goals in the Swedish league during the 2015 league season and also helped AIK Stockholm to finish third.

Bangura's professional journey started from IFK Värnamo in 2010 before joining AIK. He has since played for Celtic, Elfsborg, Istanbul Basaksehir and returned to AIK before moving to China.

He became the fourth Sierra Leonean to have played in China after Mohamed Kallon, the late Mamadu Alphajor Bah and Gibril Sankoh.