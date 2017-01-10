Sierra Leone: Cotton Tree Foundation Feeds Children, Patients At Nixon Hospital in Segbwema

The charity organisation, Cotton Tree Humanitarian Development Foundation on Sunday December 25, 2016 celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ (Christmas Day) by providing cooked food and other items to kids in the Segbwema Township and patients at the Nixon Memorial Methodist Hospital.

The food and other items including tooth brush, paste and toys, among others, which cost millions of Leones were received with great joy by the children and patients, who were also full of praised for the organisation.

It should be noted that this is not the first time the charitable organisation, which was Housed of Hope Segbwema has supported children and patients in that part of the country. During the 2015 Christmas Day celebration, they also provided similar items and cooked food.

As a demonstration of her love and passion for children especially, the less fortunate ones, the CEO and founder of Cotton Tree Humanitarian Development Foundation, Fatmata Sillah, joined her team to present the cooked food and other items for the welfare of the children and patients.

The donation, she said, was planned because she felt it was the right time to feed the hungry and provide them with other things to put smile on their faces.

She expressed her delight at the warm reception received from children and patients, as well as nurses at the Nixon Memorial Methodist Hospital. She assured the children and nurses at the hospital that the donation would not be the last as they would continue to receive more goodies from her organization.

She explained that the objective of setting up the organization was to save humanity and the less privileged children across the length and breathe of the country.

"My heart is with Sierra Leone and I decided to come because I wanted to be with my people," she said. I look at Christmas as a time of providing for children around you, especially those that cannot afford hat to eat," she said.

With regards the change of name of the organization, Madam Sillah explained that she decided to change the name of the organization from House of hope Segbwema to Cotton Tree Humanitarian Development Foundation because of the many issues she was encountering, especially when she went to renew its registration.

According to her, the objective of the organization, which has already been registered in the United Kingdom as an NGO is to reach out to the needy, poor and under privilege with goodies.

"I feel that the name now represents everyone. My aim is to ensure that the needy, poor and under privilege are catered for at all times," she assured.