Ghana: Kumasi Traders Celebrate Nana's "Enstoolment"

Kumasi — The Kumasi Central Market was thrown into a state of euphoria last Saturday, when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was enthroned as the Fifth President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

Unlike other shop owners and traders who stayed at home to watch the historic event on television, traders at the central market did not open their shops, but came to their usual working arena, dressed in New Patriotic Party (NPP) colours, and danced to 'Soloku' beats.

In an election where then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP polled 5,716,026 of the total votes, representing 53.85 percent, with the then incumbent President John Dramani Mahama securing 4,713,277 being 44.40 percent, the Electoral Commission announced Nana Addo winner of the December 7 polls.

The traders, in a celebration, which was dominated by vuvuzelas and paraphernalia dealers, enjoyed a great day.

Aunte Pokuaa told The Chronicle that she tried joining the epic celebration in Accra, but could not get a vehicle to Accra. "As part of my support to Nana Addo and the NPP, I have closed my shop to have fun, as Nana takes charge of the reins of government," she said.

Another woman, who sells rice at Afful Nkwanta called 'Ayeforo', was unhappy about their inability to be at the Black Star Square to witness the swearing-in of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President.

"I slept at VIP bus terminal overnight, hoping to board a coach to the national capital, but there was no car available to pick us to Accra."

Responding to a question, she told The Chronicle that President Nana Addo would deliver on his promises, hence they were having fun over the investiture of Nana Addo.

Yaa Konadu, an elated yam seller who could not hold back her joy, told this paper she was so happy because the elephant is back in town, after roaming aimlessly in the bush.

While she expressed the hope that market women will get space to sell under the Dankwa-Dombo-Busia tradition to help them cater for their families, she charged newly-inducted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to expand the school feeding programme, and, above all, collect the mysterious fraudulent GH¢51 million judgement debt paid to National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier Alfred Abgesi Woyome, or throw him into jail.