Ghana: Bush Fire Consumes Pregnant Woman

Bolgatanga — Two women were burnt to death Saturday December 31, 2016, while on a rice farm at Bukob, a village in the Saboba District of the Northern Region.

The third victim, who escaped the bizarre incident with minor burns, narrated to The Chronicle, their ordeal.

"We were on our farm winnowing rice, when we saw smoke from a nearby bush. We thought someone had set fire to cook. In a few minutes, we realised the fire had grown wilder than we thought. We started retreating from the farm, since the farm was surrounded by thick bushes.

Before we knew it, another spark of fire had ignited from where we were heading towards. There was only a small exit, which was also full of bushes. It took the efforts of my son to rescue me and the children who were on the farm with us. Two of my colleagues, women, one pregnant, went down and were consumed by the fire."

The nurse in charge of the female ward at the Saboba Assemblies of God Church Hospital, who pleaded anonymity, said the victims were rushed to the facility between the hours of 4:00pm and 5:00pm, but upon arrival, two of them, including the pregnant woman, had died.

The bodies have since been buried, while the surviving victim was treated and discharged.