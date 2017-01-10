10 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Akufo-Addo's Ministerial Nominees

By Alex Ohene

President Nana Akufo-Addo has named former finance Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo as his Senior Minister.

Describing him as "arguably the most successful finance minister in our history", President Akufo-Addo said Mr Osafo Marfo will play the same role as J H Mensah played in the Kufuor administration.

He has been the leader of the New Patriotic Party's side of the transition team and Mr Akufo-Addo said he had done a "yeoman's job".

Mr Akufo-Addo said the economy was a very pivotal aspect of the country's governance and thus, "I'm trying to assemble the strongest team as possible" to handle that.

The other Ministers-designate include:

Albert Kan-Dapaah - National Security Minister-designate

Alan Kyerematen - Trade and Industry Minister-designate

Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance Minister-designate

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - Agriculture Minister-designate

Boakye Agyarko - Energy Minister-designate

