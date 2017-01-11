Ghana: Comedian Trevor Noah Ridicules President Akufo-Addo Over Plagiarism Row

South African comedian and Talk Show host Trevor Noah is the latest critic to join the President Akufo-Addo plagiarism episode.

Playing back the widely circulated report on his evening Talk show; The Daily Show, Trevor Noah also ridiculed President Akufo-Addo for what he described as "theft of the "plagiarism" idea from US first lady Melania Trump.

Mrs. Trump was found to have plagiarised portions of First lady Michelle Obama's speech at the 2008 Democratic National Convention during the former's first major address before Americans.

"I like that he was like, no no I can see the similarities, I can put them together. And he thought he could get away with it, he thought he could get away with plagiarising; an idea he also stole from Melania, he's stealing everything," Mr Noah said.

"I actually can't wait until 10 years from now when African presidents are pinching speeches from Donald Trump," the Daily Show host added to the amusement of his audience.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo plagiarised sections of speeches of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush at his inauguration ceremony.

Although government has come out to apologise for the gaffe on Saturday, several people continue to troll the newly sworn in President and his government.