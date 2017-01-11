10 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Gambia: Jammeh Asks Buhari, Others to Postpone Gambia Trip

Tagged:

Related Topics

At the instance of President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia, the high level ECOWAS mediation mission led by Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has pushed forward its visit to Banjul, the capital of Gambia, to Friday.

President Buhari's office disclosed this on Tuesday.

In accepting to postpone the visit earlier planned to take place on Wednesday, President Buhari, who is mediating alongside John Mahama, the immediate past president of Ghana, said the delay notwithstanding, the mandate of the ECOWAS will be accomplished.

President Buhari reiterated the appeal on Monday by ECOWAS leaders that Gambian leaders do everything they can to douse tension in the West African country, which has led citizens to leave the country for fear of violence.

The Nigerian leader said ECOWAS is committed to the resolution of the crisis through inclusive dialogue with respect to the constitution and the will of the people of Gambia.

Gambia

Jammeh Asks Buhari, Other Ecowas Leaders Not to Visit Gambia Wednesday but Friday

Outgoing President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia has asked the high Level ECOWAS mediation mission led by Nigeria's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.