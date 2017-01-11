10 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: DSS Arrests Four Fleeing Boko Haram Members in Lagos, One Commander in Okene

By Soni Daniel

The Department of State Security Service has arrested four fleeing Boko Haram members in Lagos and a commander of the sect in Okene, Kogi State.

A statement from the DSS signed by Tony Opuiyo said the Boko Haram terrorists fled their locations in the North East as a result of the ongoing military operations to smoke them out.

The statement gave the names of the four members caught in Lagos as: Fanayi Bukar HASSAN, Butame HASSAN, Kologoni BUKAR, and Amina ABUBAKAR while the Boko Haram commander taken in Okene as Abdullahi MOHAMMED aka Huja.

Details coming...

