The Department of State Security Service has arrested four fleeing Boko Haram members in Lagos and a commander of the sect in Okene, Kogi State.

A statement from the DSS signed by Tony Opuiyo said the Boko Haram terrorists fled their locations in the North East as a result of the ongoing military operations to smoke them out.

The statement gave the names of the four members caught in Lagos as: Fanayi Bukar HASSAN, Butame HASSAN, Kologoni BUKAR, and Amina ABUBAKAR while the Boko Haram commander taken in Okene as Abdullahi MOHAMMED aka Huja.

