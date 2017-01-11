Nigeria: Ndume Sacked As APC Senate Caucus Leader

Senator Ali Ndume, the majority leader of the Nigerian senate, has been sacked by the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the upper chamber as its leader.

The senators in a letter to the Senate President Bukola Saraki put forward Senator Ahmed Lawan as the replacement.

Reading a letter from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate Caucus dated January 10, Saraki said based on the letter, Sen. Ali Ndume (APC-Borno South) was no longer the leader of the senate.

He said that "a letter from the APC Senate Caucus dated Jan. 10, His Excellency, the President of the Senate, notice of change of leadership.

"This is to inform your Excellency and the senate that after several meetings held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 and upon due deliberations and consultations, the APC caucus of the senate wishes to notify you of the change in the leadership of the senate.

"The new senate leader is now Sen. Ahmed Lawan, representing Yobe North Senatorial District, Yobe State."

In his reaction, Ndume expressed shock at his removal as the leader of the senate.

He said he had no prior information with regard to the development, adding that the announcement of his removal was made when he stepped out of the chamber.

"I was leading the business of the senate and I asked Bala Ibn N'Allah to sit in for me to pray and on coming back the session ended.

"I didn't know that there was a change because I went to pray. I don't know if I am no longer the senate leader.

"I was not invited for any meeting. There should be a procedure. The announcement came to me as a surprise, I can't tell you more than that."

Ndume said he was not sure if his removal was as a result of his position on

Ibrahim Magu's non-confirmation as Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He promised to speak to newsmen on the development.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) recalls that the APC in a mock election on June 6, 2015, adopted Sen. Ahmed Lawan as President of the Senate.

However, Saraki emerged President of the Senate at the inauguration of 8thNational Assembly on June 9, 2015, while Ndume emerged as leader of the senate.

Until his emergence as leader of the senate, Lawan was Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence.