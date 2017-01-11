10 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Delta Dep Gov to Militants - Dialogue Not Closed, Don't Resume Hostilities

By Emma Amaize

The Deputy Governor of Delta State and Chairman, Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Oil Facility Vandalism, DSACAOFV, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has said that the dialogue option towards resolving the Niger Delta crisis was still open, urging militants to abort the plan to recommence bombing of oil installations.

Deacon Otuaro, who spoke to Vanguard at Asaba, Tuesday, said: "The dialogue option has not been exhausted, so there is no need for militants to bomb critical national oil assets as a way of expressing their grievances."

Meanwhile, a Presidency source told Vanguard that the federal government was still committed to dialogue, despite the shift of the visit of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, to the region today (Tuesday).

The source hinted: "A new date for the visit meant to build the confidence of the people in the federal government's sincerity towards dialogue and developing the region will be announced shortly."

Otuaro told Vanguard: "The Delta State Advocacy Committee is still working has been working behind the scene to ensure that peace reigns in the region and we are certain that the Federal Government is committed to the dialogue process," he said.

The deputy governor, who hails from Gbaramatu Kingdom, the heartbeat of the current agitation, asserted: "There is really need for the militants and all stakeholders in the Niger Delta to exercise patience, as the federal government is determinedly appraising the issues with a view to addressing the problems holistically."

"During the visit of the Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Oil Facility Vandalism to the oil communities in the state, May, last year, we held far-reaching consultations with the people and federal government, and I know that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who is leading the federal delegation to the region soon, will deepen the process," he added.

