10 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Sarkodie Urges Fans to Be Positive

By Matilda Asare

Hip-life artiste Sarkodie has encouraged his fans to be positive-minded, instead of holding on to negative thoughts.

The BET award winner's Facebook post read, "Empty out the negative vibes in your life, and fill them with positive vibes and see how things turn out."

When we go about dwelling on the negative thoughts, thinking about what we can't do, talking down on ourselves and how we will never get ahead in life, eventually it will contaminate our whole life and affect our self-image," he said.

The Rapperholic fame added that, "our attitude and our level of confidence becomes part of who we are. So, guard your mind and control what you allow into it. In 2017, let positive vibes lead you because better days are ahead," he posited.

He shared this message on his Facebook page see full text:

