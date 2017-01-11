Uganda: Massa Believes Goals Will Continue to Come Regularly

Kampala — Even after he scored in the friendly match against Slovakia on Sunday in Dubai, the pressure is still mounting on Uganda Cranes skipper Geoffrey Massa to net more regularly.

Prior to his 78th minute goal against a understrength Slovakia side, the Baroka striker had gone a year without scoring for the national team and he feels the concern.

"The goals will come by God's grace because we have now stayed together as a team for some time," said Massa.

"Thanks to Fufa and coach Micho (Sredojevic) for organising such friendly games (against Tunisia, Slovenia and Slovakia).

Players improve from there than training," Massa told Daily Monitor ahead of today's friendly encounter with reigning Afcon giants Ivory Coast.

It remains a haunting fact that Massa has never scored an away goal for the national team in the Afcon and World Cup qualifiers since 2005 and the Gabon tourney can offer him the much needed redemption.

The energetic striker says the Ivory Coast friendly this afternoon will help the team prepare for West Africans giants Mali and Ghana hastily adding that they have already established what to expect from Egypt after playing Tunisia last week in Tunis.

"I'm looking forward to the Egypt game because I know them inside out. Yes, I do respect them but we have a good team to handle them,"

Massa, who played at Egyptian sides Al Masry and El Shams for three years, said of the seven-time Afcon kings that play Cranes in the second group game in Gabon.