10 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Boko Haram Bomb Timers Found

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday said it had discovered "Count down Timers" used by Boko Haram terrorists to detonate explosives.

The Commandant of the corps, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in Maiduguri in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Abdullahi said that the instruments were discovered by men of the Disaster Management Unit of the command at the scene of Sunday's bomb blast in Kalari area of the state capital.

"The digital timer countdown displayed served the purpose of allowing the planter of bomb or suicide bomber to know the time to explode his Improvised Explosive Device.

"Since we now know what they are using; the security agencies would trace the roots of where these gadgets are coming from.

"To this end, we appeal to people to be vigilant and proactive in their respective environment.

"They should also assist the security agencies with relevant information to nip Boko Haram activities and other crimes in the bud, " the commandant said. (NAN)

